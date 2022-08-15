Iconic Token Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $296.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00037402 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars.

