iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Purchased by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

