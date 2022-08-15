Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $6,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,408,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,378,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,218,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market cap of $197.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.74. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

