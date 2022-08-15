H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.47

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 29432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

H&R Block announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,808,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $47,428,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

