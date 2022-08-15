Horizon Protocol (HZN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $42,163.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

