Horizon Protocol (HZN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $42,163.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013750 BTC.
Horizon Protocol Coin Profile
Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.
Horizon Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.