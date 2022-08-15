Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.50. 23,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.28. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

