Horizon Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.83. 3,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

