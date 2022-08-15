Horizon Investment Services LLC Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Synovus Financial makes up about 1.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 71,365 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 184,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.24. 8,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.