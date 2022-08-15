Horizon Investment Services LLC Invests $2.98 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,837 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. NetApp accounts for about 1.6% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetApp Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

NTAP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,917. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

