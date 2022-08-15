Horizon Investment Services LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,915.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after acquiring an additional 490,936 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

DELL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.48. 51,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.