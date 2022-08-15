Horizon Investment Services LLC Invests $1.17 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of IMCG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.85. 253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,633. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $76.39.
