Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 213,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.60. 96,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,664. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

