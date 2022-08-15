Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 214 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.84. The company had a trading volume of 69,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,945. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

