Horizon Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.2% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Chubb by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Chubb by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Chubb by 26.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Stock Performance

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,266. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.02 and a 200-day moving average of $202.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.