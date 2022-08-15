Horan Securities Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $437.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,964. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.