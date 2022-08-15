Horan Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 26,069.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,290,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,276,000 after buying an additional 15,231,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,038,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,183,000 after purchasing an additional 623,624 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,415,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,360,000 after buying an additional 93,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,486,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,591 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,857,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.41. 406,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,256. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64.

