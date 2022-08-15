Horan Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,560. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day moving average of $177.83.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

