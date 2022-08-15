Horan Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,177,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,779 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 672,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,550 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 430,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 79,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 343,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 30,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SWAN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.38. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

