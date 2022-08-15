Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 592.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $332.12. 1,492,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,281,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

