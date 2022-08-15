Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.45. 29,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.08.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

