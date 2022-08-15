Horan Securities Inc. Has $500,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after buying an additional 1,066,121 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,399,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,538,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,597,000 after buying an additional 256,406 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 567,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after purchasing an additional 194,087 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,309 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99.

