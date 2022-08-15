Horan Securities Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.86. The company had a trading volume of 56,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,889. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

