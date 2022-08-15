Horan Securities Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.46. 4,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,962. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.