Horan Securities Inc. Buys 714 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

Invesco Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.94. 161,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,925. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

