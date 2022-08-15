Horan Securities Inc. Buys 634 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 114,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,111. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.