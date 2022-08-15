Horan Securities Inc. Buys 379 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 828,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after buying an additional 661,125 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $20,787,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $393,159,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

