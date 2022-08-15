Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Honest had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of Honest stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,776. Honest has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $362.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $51,585.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,319.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 33,526 shares of company stock valued at $106,394 in the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Honest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Honest by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honest by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Honest by 20.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honest by 82.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

