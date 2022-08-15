Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Position Cut by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 86,116 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,373,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 575,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 354,992 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 2.6 %

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $15.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

(Get Rating)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.