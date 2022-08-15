HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 12.1%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 958,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,319,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of HEXO to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of HEXO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.84.

HEXO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$192.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.50.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

