Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Update

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 904,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

HEPA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

