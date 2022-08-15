Hegic (HEGIC) Price Reaches $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Hegic has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $668,994.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004151 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00126392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00065370 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

