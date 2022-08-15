Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Up 20.6% in July

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,940,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 18,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.05. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -15.00%.

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at $419,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

