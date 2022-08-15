Head-To-Head Survey: SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) & GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of SMART Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SMART Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 3.64% 48.23% 11.82% GSI Technology -52.15% -26.63% -22.59%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

SMART Global has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SMART Global and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

SMART Global currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.84%. Given SMART Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SMART Global is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMART Global and GSI Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.50 billion 0.69 $21.31 million $1.24 16.67 GSI Technology $33.38 million 2.80 -$16.37 million ($0.72) -5.28

SMART Global has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMART Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SMART Global beats GSI Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products. It also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, the company offers Penguin Computing solutions to customers in financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; Penguin Edge solutions to government, telecommunications, health care, smart city, network edge, and industrial applications; and hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further, it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and networking in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin-On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. Additionally, the company's LED Solutions offers application-optimized LEDs for lighting, video screens, and specialty lighting applications under the CreeLED brand. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About GSI Technology

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. In addition, it offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. The company also provide radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used as components in our OEM customers' products, including routers, switches and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; audio/video processing; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications, such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

