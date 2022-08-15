Head-To-Head Review: Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) versus Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ)

Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ – Get Rating) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Immune Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Health has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Immune Pharmaceuticals and Jaguar Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jaguar Health has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,622.95%. Given Jaguar Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jaguar Health is more favorable than Immune Pharmaceuticals.

11.9% of Jaguar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Immune Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Jaguar Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Immune Pharmaceuticals and Jaguar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Jaguar Health -1,023.99% -319.63% -99.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immune Pharmaceuticals and Jaguar Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaguar Health $4.34 million 5.35 -$52.60 million ($1.28) -0.23

Immune Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jaguar Health.

Summary

Jaguar Health beats Immune Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis. It is also developing NanoCyclo, a nano-encapsulated formulation of cyclosporine-A, which is in late stage preclinical development for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. In addition, the company's pain products include AmiKet and AmiKet Nano, a topical analgesic cream containing amitriptyline and ketamine for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia and diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Further, its oncology portfolio comprises Ceplene, for the maintenance of remission in patients with acute myeloid leukemia in combination with interleukin-2; Azixa and crolibulin that are clinical-stage vascular disrupting agents; NanomAbs, a nanotechnology combination platform; and bispecific antibody platform. Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey. On April 2, 2020, the voluntary petition of Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 17, 2020.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. The company also develops Crofelemer for multiple possible follow-on indications, including cancer therapy-related diarrhea; orphan-drug indications for symptomatic relief of diarrhea in infants and children with congenital diarrheal disorders and for adult and pediatric patients for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure with; supportive care for diarrhea relief in inflammatory bowel diseases; diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome; and for idiopathic/functional diarrhea. In addition, it develops lechlemer, a second-generation anti-secretory agent for cholera; and Canalevia, an oral plant-based drug candidate to treat chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs and exercise-induced diarrhea in dogs. Jaguar Health, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

