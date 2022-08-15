Head to Head Analysis: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) versus Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.51 -$24.95 million $0.06 50.00 Chindata Group $447.58 million 6.06 $49.65 million $0.16 46.32

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chindata Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taboola.com. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Taboola.com and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

Taboola.com presently has a consensus target price of $8.64, indicating a potential upside of 188.10%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $13.15, indicating a potential upside of 77.46%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com 1.16% 2.73% 1.38% Chindata Group 11.28% 3.60% 2.00%

Summary

Taboola.com beats Chindata Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

