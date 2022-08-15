HC Wainwright Trims Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Target Price to $2.50

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Insider Activity at Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,628.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,320.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,624,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,998.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,695,097 shares of company stock worth $1,418,911 in the last ninety days. 20.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 248,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 101,587 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

