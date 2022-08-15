Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002454 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $230,508.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,795.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,979.60 or 0.07983685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00172613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00259579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00676126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.00568718 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005547 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,471,150 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

