Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

HBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

