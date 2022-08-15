Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.
HBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.
Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
