Hakka.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $807,341.34 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $807,341.34 and approximately $269.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hakka.Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,087.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00065952 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 388,018,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance.

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hakka.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hakka.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.