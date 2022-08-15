Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 50,400 shares.The stock last traded at $54.95 and had previously closed at $55.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMAB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61,611 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 15.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth about $8,350,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

