Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €35.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($36.02) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Grenke in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Grenke in a report on Monday, May 16th.

GLJ stock opened at €24.58 ($25.08) on Thursday. Grenke has a 52-week low of €20.98 ($21.41) and a 52-week high of €38.66 ($39.45). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

