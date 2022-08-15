Graviton (GTON) Achieves Market Cap of $6.95 Million

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00037402 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.