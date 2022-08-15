Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$90.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.78.

GRT.UN traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.66. The company has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$73.34 and a 1 year high of C$105.79.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

