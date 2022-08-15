Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($14.69) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

FRA GYC traded up €0.10 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €13.91 ($14.19). 147,464 shares of the company were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($20.55). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.61.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.