Govi Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Govi has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $192,091.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Govi has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,270,560 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Buying and Selling Govi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

