Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is Van ECK Associates Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,427,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879,433 shares during the period. Gold Fields makes up about 1.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Gold Fields worth $733,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,071,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 974,158 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $10,203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 2,069.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 604,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 576,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 587,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 531,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $6,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

NYSE GFI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 182,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

