Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $77.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 133.25% and a return on equity of 4.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

GLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $30,655,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 665.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,292 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,151,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $15,636,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Further Reading

