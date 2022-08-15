GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.01

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 452432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

GO Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOAC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in GO Acquisition by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 914,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 58,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 2,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 817,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 780,051 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition by 18.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GO Acquisition by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Company Profile

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

