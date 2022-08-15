Globus Maritime (GLBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 16th.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 49.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 4.9 %

GLBS stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

