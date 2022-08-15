Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Upgraded at HSBC

Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Globe Telecom Price Performance

Shares of GTMEY stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. Globe Telecom has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $69.92.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

